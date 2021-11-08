Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Decreased by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up approximately 2.4% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Pool worth $41,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $517.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.15. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $528.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

