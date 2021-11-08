Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Sells $832,000.00 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Popular stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $85.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Popular by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Popular by 5.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Popular by 18.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 4.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.