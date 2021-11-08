Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,638 shares of company stock worth $6,140,052. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $85.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

