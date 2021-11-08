Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,896. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $52.47.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Portland General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.