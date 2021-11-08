Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$145.14.

Shares of PBH opened at C$136.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$133.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$127.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$94.56 and a 1-year high of C$137.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.5999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.93%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

