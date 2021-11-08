Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 110,443 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.96% of Graco worth $252,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Graco by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG stock opened at $77.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.