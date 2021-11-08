Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.86% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $225,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

