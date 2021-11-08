Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.89% of Summit Materials worth $281,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of SUM opened at $36.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

