Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,834 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Workiva were worth $245,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,235,000 after buying an additional 121,366 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after buying an additional 133,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Workiva by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after buying an additional 92,066 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 1,458.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after buying an additional 685,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Workiva stock opened at $160.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -222.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $173.24.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,622 shares of company stock worth $19,055,438 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

