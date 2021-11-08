Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $211.06 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $211,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $89.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

