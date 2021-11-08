Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $232.34 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 502,866 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $232,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

