Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,046 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $268,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 908.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 151,745 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,988,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,873,000 after buying an additional 134,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 424.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 150,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 122,175 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.80 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

