Project Inverse Hits Market Capitalization of $627,859.06 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Project Inverse has a market cap of $627,859.06 and $287,003.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00080656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00086419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00096408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,274.85 or 0.99754086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,689.33 or 0.07166313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021123 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

