ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.47

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.47 and last traded at $85.87, with a volume of 38933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

