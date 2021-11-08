Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after buying an additional 173,302 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

NYSE PB opened at $77.86 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

