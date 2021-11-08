Proton Hits Market Cap of $260.61 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $260.61 million and $16.85 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00052363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00232235 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00097159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Proton is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,274,846,437 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,523,067 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

