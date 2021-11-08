Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350,856 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $90.23 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

