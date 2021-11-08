Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 303.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Thor Industries worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

THO opened at $108.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.10. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.51%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

