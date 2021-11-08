Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 16,553 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,553 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $22,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $90.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.