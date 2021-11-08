Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 84,396 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 84,396 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $21,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Select Medical by 2,354.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Select Medical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Select Medical stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

