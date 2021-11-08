PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 70,768.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in PTC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in PTC by 5.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $125.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.08. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.99 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

