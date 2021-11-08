PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) vs. Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Financial Survey

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Vtex shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of PTC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PTC and Vtex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $1.46 billion 10.14 $130.70 million $1.85 68.08 Vtex $98.68 million 33.19 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Vtex.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and Vtex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 13.82% 18.25% 7.56% Vtex N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PTC and Vtex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 1 10 0 2.91 Vtex 0 3 3 0 2.50

PTC presently has a consensus price target of $146.55, indicating a potential upside of 16.36%. Vtex has a consensus price target of $31.43, indicating a potential upside of 79.72%. Given Vtex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vtex is more favorable than PTC.

Summary

PTC beats Vtex on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK.

