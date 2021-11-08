Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $54,772,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 57,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $69.53 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

