Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.10 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UA. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $99,386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Under Armour by 55.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,910,000 after buying an additional 3,651,741 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 386.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,387,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 1,102,477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 172.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 370,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 882,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 53.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after purchasing an additional 634,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $21.34 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Several research firms have commented on UA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

