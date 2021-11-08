Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,294 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

