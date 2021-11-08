Public Mint (MINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.50 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and $293,660.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00039004 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,898,028 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

