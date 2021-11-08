Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 29th

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

TSE PSD opened at C$2.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.10 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pulse Seismic has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$2.50.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan; and includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

