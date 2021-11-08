PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires New Shares in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth $156,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the second quarter worth $189,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

SSSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $382.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 50.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

