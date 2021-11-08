PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,021 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Mitek Systems makes up about 1.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $791.99 million, a P/E ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 0.30. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

