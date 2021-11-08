PVG Asset Management Corp Sells 14,530 Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

PVG Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vascular Biogenics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.45. 1,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,228. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.11. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

