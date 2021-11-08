PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $1.62 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,235,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $398.24. The stock had a trading volume of 633,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,057,781. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $280.62 and a one year high of $400.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

