PVG Asset Management Corp Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. ViacomCBS makes up approximately 1.5% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 174,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,879,566. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

