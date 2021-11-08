Pyrk (PYRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,240.17

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $53,240.17 and $1,673.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

