Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Issued By KeyCorp

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.92. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.50. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.81.

PH opened at $325.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.03. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $236.11 and a 1-year high of $330.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

