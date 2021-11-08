Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tenaris S.A. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenaris in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TS stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

