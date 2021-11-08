Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $13.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2022 earnings at $83.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $111.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $130.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $155.13 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,651.33.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,618.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,406.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,306.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 285.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,701.09 and a 52-week high of $2,631.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

