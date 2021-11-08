Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

BDSI stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $338.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 260,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 57,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.