Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Decreased by B. Riley

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Envela in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Envela had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 7.10%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELA. Zacks Investment Research raised Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Envela in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ELA stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Envela has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $121.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in Envela during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Envela during the first quarter worth $357,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the second quarter worth $265,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Envela by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

