Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GIL. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.88.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$50.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$27.05 and a 12 month high of C$51.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

