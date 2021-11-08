Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.79). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

ARNA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

ARNA stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $90.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

