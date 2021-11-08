QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) versus Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Financial Survey

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get QCR alerts:

This table compares QCR and Touchstone Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 29.33% 15.01% 1.61% Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. QCR pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QCR and Touchstone Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

QCR currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.96%. Given QCR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than Touchstone Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of QCR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QCR and Touchstone Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $312.17 million 3.01 $60.58 million $3.96 15.06 Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $2.29 million N/A N/A

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

QCR has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QCR beats Touchstone Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.