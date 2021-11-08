QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.92.

Shares of QCOM opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $168.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.44 and a 200 day moving average of $137.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

