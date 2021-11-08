Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Truist

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target increased by Truist from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QLYS. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $135.04 on Thursday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,096,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 953,970 shares of company stock valued at $113,605,284. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Qualys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

