Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Sells $488,884.80 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Dawn Mattoon sold 333 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $17,519.13.

QTRX stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $57.50. 11,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,091. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

