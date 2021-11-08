QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $189.88 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $189.88 million and $7.47 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00235444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00096561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

