Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Nov 8th, 2021

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.33.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$30.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$29.45 and a 12 month high of C$36.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.34.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

