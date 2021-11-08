Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.33.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$30.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$29.45 and a 12 month high of C$36.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.34.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

