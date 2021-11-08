Quilter (LON:QLT) PT Raised to GBX 140

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

QLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday.

Get Quilter alerts:

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 156.70 ($2.05) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.59. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 127.25 ($1.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Quilter’s payout ratio is presently 1.21%.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.