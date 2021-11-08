Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $756.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $754.50 million and the highest is $759.48 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $681.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

