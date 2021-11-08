Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce sales of $61.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.20 million. Radius Health reported sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $242.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.55 million to $251.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $306.75 million, with estimates ranging from $262.93 million to $347.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000.

RDUS stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

