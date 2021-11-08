Raffles Associates LP Buys New Holdings in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. GEE Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Raffles Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GEE Group by 708.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. 7,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,656. GEE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $38.07 million during the quarter.

GEE Group Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

